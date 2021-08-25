3 Millville sites to hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics through September

MILLVILLE — The city announced Wednesday it will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics through September.
A mobile command center will be available at each location. No appointments are needed, and walk-ins are welcome. People wishing to be vaccinated do not need to show identification, documentation or proof of insurance.
The locations are:
- Aug. 27: Millville Public Library (parking lot behind the library), 210 Buck St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Aug. 31: Millville High School (maintenance garage parking lot), 625 N. 7th St., noon to 7 p.m.
- Sept. 2: Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St., noon to 6 p.m.
- Sept. 24: Millville Public Library, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sept. 28: Millville High School, noon to 7 p.m.
- Sept. 30: Lakeside Middle School, noon to 6 p.m.
Vaccines available will be Pfizer (ages 12 and older), Moderna (18 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older).
For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/vaccine or call 855-568-0545.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
