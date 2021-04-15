$3 million Morris Guards Armory project to feature 31 loft apartments and retail

Longacre has more than 25 years of experience in urban revitalization.

His company was the driving force behind some of South Philadelphia's hottest destinations, including the American Sardine Bar, South Philadelphia Tap Room and Miss Rachel's Pantry.

Longacre bought the Morris Guards Armory in 2014 for $325,000. The previous owners put it on the market at $635,000.

The renovations won't disturb the historic integrity of the building's exterior, Longacre said.

"We’re going to have all of the original doors restored and brought back, (we're) bringing the original entrance back," Longacre said. "We’re going to have to do some pointing, we’re going to clean the brick, restore all of the molding. It's going to look 150 times better than it does now, it's going to look like it did 50, 75 years ago."

Longacre presented the project to the Atlantic City Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday.

"The commission was very impressed with the project," said Barbara Allen Woolley-Dillon, the city's director of planning and development.

The market on the first floor will bring in businesses that are lacking in Atlantic City, Longacre said.