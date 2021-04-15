 Skip to main content
$3 million Morris Guards Armory project to feature 31 loft apartments and retail
top story

$3 million Morris Guards Armory project to feature 31 loft apartments and retail

Longacre

John Longacre turns worn-out industrial buildings into popular apartments, bars, restaurants and more. His next project is the historic, but dilapidated, Morris Guards Armory in Atlantic City.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — A revitalization project nearly six years in the making came one step closer to reality Thursday.

John Longacre, founder and president of LMPG Companies, is looking to revamp the 120-year-old Morris Guards Armory building on New York Avenue into a mixed-use building to attract a year-round population to the resort. Longacre presented his plans for the site to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's Land Use Regulation and Enforcement Division on Thursday. 

"We’re trying to bring businesses that aren't here to give a different view of Atlantic City so it's not all casinos and pawn shops," Longacre said during the hearing.

The $3 million project will be reviewed for approval at the next CRDA meeting May 18. 

The plan is to use the first floor as a market, inspired by the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, for independent small businesses and build 31 loft-style apartments into the remaining four floors.

"The units will be one and two bedrooms like your traditional city loft style," Longacre said. "We're treating this like a city, not like a beach community, we're using an urban-type loft housing concept, ... (and) the pricing that we’re coming in the market at is already existing, we're not setting new market highs. We're coming in at a middle market, workforce housing price."

Longacre has more than 25 years of experience in urban revitalization. 

His company was the driving force behind some of South Philadelphia's hottest destinations, including the American Sardine Bar, South Philadelphia Tap Room and Miss Rachel's Pantry.

Longacre bought the Morris Guards Armory in 2014 for $325,000. The previous owners put it on the market at $635,000. 

The renovations won't disturb the historic integrity of the building's exterior, Longacre said. 

"We’re going to have all of the original doors restored and brought back, (we're) bringing the original entrance back," Longacre said. "We’re going to have to do some pointing, we’re going to clean the brick, restore all of the molding. It's going to look 150 times better than it does now, it's going to look like it did 50, 75 years ago."

Longacre presented the project to the Atlantic City Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday.

"The commission was very impressed with the project," said Barbara Allen Woolley-Dillon, the city's director of planning and development. 

The market on the first floor will bring in businesses that are lacking in Atlantic City, Longacre said.

"Hopefully it will be all independent small businesses in order to bring the type of business to Atlantic City that doesn't exist right now," he said.

Longacre also wants to put a 6,000-square-foot addition on the fifth floor and add a rooftop deck specifically for residents who work from home.

"It's a critical component to attract people who work from home," Longacre said. "It's not a party deck."

The site itself has no parking lot, and developers don't plan to install any. 

"No variance relief is needed for the existing zero on-site parking spaces to remain," according to engineer Jason Sciullo's compliance analysis. "The proposed parking demand will be absorbed in surrounding surface lots, street parking and the South Jersey Transportation Authority parking garage directly across New York Avenue from the site."

An exact timeline for the project was not discussed during Thursday's hearing. 

