$3 million dollars to go to Ocean City for home elevation

OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County city was awarded more than $3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Association to elevate seven multi-family homes.
The $3,035,661.37 stems from a 2019 FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance grant the city submitted on behalf of the Ocean Air Condominiums in town. The seven homes, located on West Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets, consist of 52 units. Construction will begin in the fall.
“These elevation projects will improve the quality of life for residents, reduce insurance claims and continue our push to protect all properties in town," Jay Gillian, mayor of Ocean City, said in a press release.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Ventnor three grants totaling over $3 mi…
The units are in an area with frequent coastal flooding, denoted as "Severe Repetitive Loss (SRL)" by FEMA. An area can by classified as SRL if four or more flood claim payments have occurred since 1978, with the amount of each claim exceeding $5,000, and the total amount exceeding $20,000. This classification would also be appropriate if the total of two separate claims exceed the market value of the home.
Since the condos are classified as SRL, the FEMA grant will cover 100% of all eligible costs.
New Jersey has lost $4.5 billion in appreciation of home values since 2005 because of floodi…
Increased construction, sinking land and sea level rise has contributed to more coastal flooding events in recent decades. According to Climate Central, a non-profit research organization in Princeton, New Jersey, 49.9% of home values in the Ocean City, totaling just over $8 billion, will be at risk of yearly coastal flooding by 2050 in a moderate carbon emissions scenario. Sea levels are projected to rise 1.1 feet by that time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.