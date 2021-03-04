 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$3 million dollars to go to Ocean City for home elevation
0 comments
top story

$3 million dollars to go to Ocean City for home elevation

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean City coastal flooding

Some drivers decided to plow through the flooded streets, like West Avenue at 7th Street, in Ocean City, during a winter storm that caused coastal flooding, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)

 For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK

OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County city was awarded more than $3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Association to elevate seven multi-family homes.

The $3,035,661.37 stems from a 2019 FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance grant the city submitted on behalf of the Ocean Air Condominiums in town. The seven homes, located on West Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets, consist of 52 units. Construction will begin in the fall. 

“These elevation projects will improve the quality of life for residents, reduce insurance claims and continue our push to protect all properties in town," Jay Gillian, mayor of Ocean City, said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The units are in an area with frequent coastal flooding, denoted as "Severe Repetitive Loss (SRL)" by FEMA. An area can by classified as SRL if four or more flood claim payments have occurred since 1978, with the amount of each claim exceeding $5,000, and the total amount exceeding $20,000. This classification would also be appropriate if the total of two separate claims exceed the market value of the home.

Since the condos are classified as SRL, the FEMA grant will cover 100% of all eligible costs. 

Increased construction, sinking land and sea level rise has contributed to more coastal flooding events in recent decades. According to Climate Central, a non-profit research organization in Princeton, New Jersey, 49.9% of home values in the Ocean City, totaling just over $8 billion, will be at risk of yearly coastal flooding by 2050 in a moderate carbon emissions scenario. Sea levels are projected to rise 1.1 feet by that time. 

Projected Sea Level Rise in Atlantic City

In a moderate carbon emissions scenario from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration model, sea levels in the Ocean City areas are projected to rise 1.1 feet by 2050. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. fed chair optimistic about recovery

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News