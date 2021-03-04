$3 million dollars to go to Ocean City for home elevation

OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County city was awarded more than $3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Association to elevate seven multi-family homes.

The $3,035,661.37 stems from a 2019 FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance grant the city submitted on behalf of the Ocean Air Condominiums in town. The seven homes, located on West Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets, consist of 52 units. Construction will begin in the fall.

“These elevation projects will improve the quality of life for residents, reduce insurance claims and continue our push to protect all properties in town," Jay Gillian, mayor of Ocean City, said in a press release.

The units are in an area with frequent coastal flooding, denoted as "Severe Repetitive Loss (SRL)" by FEMA. An area can by classified as SRL if four or more flood claim payments have occurred since 1978, with the amount of each claim exceeding $5,000, and the total amount exceeding $20,000. This classification would also be appropriate if the total of two separate claims exceed the market value of the home.

Since the condos are classified as SRL, the FEMA grant will cover 100% of all eligible costs.