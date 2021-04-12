3 injured in head-on crash Saturday in Bass River

BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — Three people were sent to the hospital following a head-on crash Saturday night on Stage Road, New Jersey State Police said.

State police responded to the the intersection of East Greenbush Road around 9 p.m. where they found a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling west on Stage Road struck a Honda Accord driving in the eastbound lane. According to police, the Hyundai had crossed into the oncoming lanes, causing the crash. The road was closed for two hours.

The driver of the Hyundai, whose name was not released, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in serious condition. The driver and passenger of the Honda, who were not indentified by police, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to an undisclosed area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and state police did not say if any summons were issued.

