3 charged in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Vineland girl

Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old Vineland girl on the Fourth of July, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.

Xavier L. Bogan, 20, of Upper Deerfield Township; William L. Harris and Karonjah N. Witt, both 28 and of Vineland, were charged Wednesday with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Bogan also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; Harris also was charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; and Witt also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Jasayde Holder, and an earlier shooting on Francine Drive in Vineland, authorities said.

At 11:17 p.m. July 4, Vineland police were called to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. The girl, Jasayde, succumbed to her injury.

Jasayde was shot at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive in Vineland, authorities said. She recently finished fourth grade at Dane Barse Elementary School.

Staff Writer John Russo contributed to this story.

