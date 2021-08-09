3 arrested in Atlantic City after search warrant leads to recovery of handgun

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men and a woman were arrested Thursday after a search warrant for narcotics led to the recovery of a handgun, Atlantic City Police said Monday.
After police executed search warrants at a home on South Florida Avenue and a motel room in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, Treyvon Chisum, 22 of Atlantic City, Rashid Sims, 36, of Galloway and Kiersten Saporito, 26, of Barnegat, were all arrested.
The search warrant lead to the discovery of a loaded handgun, heroin and packaging materials used to distribute narcotics, police said in a news release.
Chisum was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and contempt of court while Saporito and Sims were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition.
Sims was also charged contempt of court.
All three were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.