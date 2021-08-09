 Skip to main content
3 arrested in Atlantic City after search warrant leads to recovery of handgun
ATLANTIC  CITY — Two men and a woman were arrested Thursday after a search warrant for narcotics led to the recovery of a handgun, Atlantic City Police said Monday.

After police executed search warrants at a home on South Florida Avenue and a motel room in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, Treyvon Chisum, 22 of Atlantic City, Rashid Sims, 36, of Galloway and Kiersten Saporito, 26, of Barnegat, were all arrested. 

The search warrant lead to the discovery of a loaded handgun, heroin and packaging materials used to distribute narcotics, police said in a news release.

Chisum was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and contempt of court while Saporito and Sims were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

Sims was also charged contempt of court.

All three were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

