3 airlifted from boat run aground near Back Creek
3 airlifted from boat run aground near Back Creek

CAPE MAY — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three mariners after they reported their boat grounded near Back Creek on Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Cape May received a relayed call from Cumberland County dispatch about a 16-foot pleasure run aground with people aboard, the Coast Guard said. The Delaware Bay Sector diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to the site approximately 28 miles northwest of Cape May.

The aircrew hoisted the three to safety and took them to Millville Executive Airport. No injuries were reported.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

