2nd skunk in Egg Harbor Township tests positive for rabies

A second skunk in Egg Harbor Township has tested positive for rabies, Atlantic County officials said Thursday.

The skunk was collected March 1 from the 200 block of Pine Avenue after an altercation with the property owner's two dogs and was confirmed positive Wednesday, the county said in a news release. An investigation by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health found both dogs were current on their rabies vaccinations, but due to their exposure, they were given rabies boosters and placed under a 45-day informal confinement.

The county’s first rabies case of 2022 was confirmed in January in a fox in Hamilton Township. The first skunk case came last month in Egg Harbor Township.

County officials reminded residents that they should update their pets’ rabies vaccinations as soon as possible and that the disease can be fatal in both animals and people if left untreated.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon March 20 for both dogs and cats. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

