2nd Congressional District candidate Kennedy in quarantine

Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, her campaign announced Monday.

"I will be getting tested again in the coming days and will be following all safety guidelines as we continue to work hard (virtually) to make sure every voice is heard tomorrow," according to a statement on her Twitter page.

Her campaign manager Josh Roesch sent out a statement Monday morning, saying Kennedy had been in close proximity to someone at an outdoor event on Saturday who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

He did not say where it was, but she had one campaign event in the morning and another in the afternoon outside at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex, Each was well attended, according to a spokesperson, with about 40 at the afternoon event.

"Amy was tested this morning, received a negative result and is not showing any symptoms. Both Amy and the other person were wearing masks throughout the event," Roesch said. "However, out of an abundance of caution, and in line with both Amy’s desire to lead by example and her commitment to protecting public health, she will be canceling all of her in-person events and following state quarantine protocols."