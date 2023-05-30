MAYS LANDING — The LGBTQ group Pride in Mays Landing will host the second annual Atlantic County Pride in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Park next to the Atlantic County Clerk's Office at 5901 Main St.
The family-friendly event will feature local comedian Michelle Tomko as emcee, a DJ, talent show, vendors, activities, food trucks, community organizations and resources, and more.
Pride in Mays Landing will host the free event in conjunction with the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations.
June is LGBTQ Pride Month.
“As we see some concerning signs in other areas of the country, and even in some parts of New Jersey, it is important that we don’t let it intimidate our community as we honor our history, celebrate our progress, and connect our community, both with resources and with one another,” said Mico Lucide, one of the event’s organizers.
More than 20 community organizations and 200 attendees participated in last year's inaugural event.
