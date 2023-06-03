MAYS LANDING — Members of the local LGBTQ+ community got to stand in solidarity during Pride Month as several organizations partnered to host the second annual Atlantic County Pride in the Park on Saturday.

Held at the Wars Memorial Park, the event was intended to be a fun way to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. It was hosted by Pride in Mays Landing, a local LGBTQIA+ group, and its supporters in conjunction with the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations.

"Being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community can be scary. If you aren’t 100% sure a person or a place is welcoming, you gotta be ready to put your guard up. If you hold your partner’s hand in public or leave the house without looking male-enough, female-enough or gendered-enough, you may be putting yourself at risk," said Mico Lucide, one of the event organizers with Pride in Mays Landing.

"As we see other states actively taking away rights from our community, it’s important to stand up, be visible, and make clear that in Atlantic County, we will not go backwards. This isn’t just about the safety of the LGBTQIA+ community here, it’s about the message we as a county want to send: You are welcome here," Lucide added.

Several states have limited LGBTQ+ rights this year, as would several federal bills. Florida has been under fire lately for passing laws and policies considered harmful to the community. Several organizations, including The Human Rights Campaign and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), have advised members of the LGBTQ+ community not to travel to the Sunshine State.

Egg Harbor Township resident Aiden Moss, 18, said with everything going on in Florida, members of the LGBTQ+ community could face danger so it was good to see people still willing to come out to support Atlantic County Pride in the Park.

It was Moss' first Pride Month event. He came out in 2018 as transgender and has become more open about it since then. He said he was happy to see everyone being open and authentically themselves.

This year's event was funded by a $15,000 NJEA PRIDE Grant through a partnership with the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations.

"ACCEA is involved with Pride in the Park because our union strives to provide visible public support for protecting all students and staff in our public schools," said Barbara Rheault, president of the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations. "We advocate for high-quality, equitable, diverse, and inclusive environments in which to learn and educate. We work to connect and build relationships with groups within our communities that share our vision."

At least 200 people steadily came in and out of the park event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mays Landing resident Beth Buswell brought her two boys, Declan, 8, and Richard, 11, to the family-friendly event. She considers herself an ally to the LGBTQ community and has regular conversations with her boys about accepting the community and about the challenges LGBTQ+ people face.

"I believe love is love," Buswell said. "In this current climate of hate against the community, it's important to show support. They're great people and just because they identify differently that doesn't mean we should hate them. So this is like my peaceful protest."

Buswell and her two boys made bracelets, tie dyed some shirts and learned more about the LGBTQ+ community from some of the 26 vendors.

Joe Giralo, of the Atlantic County Clerk's Office, handled voter registration and commitment ceremonies. Other organizations, including AC Pride and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, offered resources and information.

Miss Hammonton Pride 2022 pageant winner Maddy Milan joined in and took photos with attendees. Two food trucks kept everyone fed, a DJ kept people dancing, and Michelle Tomko, one of the event organizers, emceed the event while keeping everyone entertained.

"Right now the LGBTQ community is scared of the bills and policies that are coming out against them. There are people here that will stand next to them and accept them, especially right now," Buswell said. "This event really uplifts them and brings the whole community together."