ATLANTIC CITY — The 28th annual Women’s Forum was held at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on June 8, with nearly 500 guests raising $125,000 to benefit charities in the greater Atlantic City area.
The event's featured speaker was actress, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Ali Wentworth, who shared tales about parenting, marriage and life. Guests also enjoyed lunch and the opportunity to bid on more than 110 auction items, such as concert tickets, designer handbags, jewelry, hotel stays, spa packages and more.
The forum's volunteer committee donated the proceeds directly to local charities, including Jewish Family Service, CASA, the Boys & Girls Club, and Atlantic City Day Nursery.
“We were delighted to have Ali Wentworth as this year’s distinguished speaker at the Women’s Forum. Ali made everyone feel as if they were enjoying a lunch event with their best friend by regaling stories about her personal life and career,” said Brett Matik, event co-chair, in a release. “The sold-out audience and auction afforded Greater Atlantic City Charities the opportunity to raise funds to support several local nonprofits.”
