Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reported 284 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 194,667.
There were also five new deaths for a total of 14,213. There are still 1,783 probable deaths.
Murphy noted that all five deaths occurred months ago and were only recently confirmed as being COVID-19-related.
The Press of Atlantic City is working to keep readers in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties informed with up-to-date information on br…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.