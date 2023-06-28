The 25th Annual “Brutus” Fluke Tournament was held Saturday, June 17 in waters around South Jersey. The event raised funds for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge #2563 and Somers Point American Veterans Post 911.
The tournament's organizers said it was their "best tournament ever," with the largest turnout at 166 people, the most fish ever weighed in at 48, and the first time both auxiliary categories had entrees.
The winners of the adult division were Tina Sims in first place, with a 6.07 lb., 25-inch fish, and Nick Giglio in second place with 5.26 lb., 24.5 inches. The junior category for those ages 14 and younger was won by AJ Davis, whose fish was 4.05 lb. and 22 inches.
Additional categories included Bluefish winner Tom Quarry with a 2.06 lb. fish and Striper winner Tim Fitzick with an 8.16 lb., 28.5 inch catch. Also in second place in the Striper category was Junior Angler Cody Gregory with a 7.84 pounder.
The fishing tournament is named in memory of Walter “Brute” Gregory, Sr. For more information on the tournament, call 609-513-6219 or 609-626-2675.
