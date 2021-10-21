 Skip to main content
$250,000 offered to help fight hunger in Atlantic City
$250,000 offered to help fight hunger in Atlantic City

Food access

The CRDA and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will distribute $250,000 to nonprofits focused on food access in Atlantic City. Applications open Friday. In this June 2021 photo, cars line up for a CRDA/food bank distribution event.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Nonprofits that are helping distribute food in Atlantic City will have access to a $250,000 pool of funds to enhance their distribution or implement new ideas.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Thursday the funding will be available in grants of up to $50,000.

The program is part of the food bank's "multimillion-dollar, multiyear commitment" to support nonprofits working to respond to food access issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This localized initiative is part of a broader plan to fund organizations that serve as the boots on the ground in the fight against hunger in New Jersey," said Carlos Rodriguez, food bank president and CEO.

CRDA held monthly food distribution events at Bader Field for more than a year during the pandemic. The latest initiative signals the agency's commitment to fortifying food distribution networks in the region, CRDA Deputy Director Rosa Farias said.

With unemployment rates in the city nearly double the state average, the food bank has experienced a 50% increase in demand for food. The loss of jobs has hit Atlantic County and South Jersey particularly hard, as the region is dependent on casino and tourism jobs.

Applications open Friday, and organizations will have until Nov. 19 to make a proposal. A virtual technical support webinar will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday to help groups apply.

For more information, visit cfbnj.org/ac-networkinvestment.

