245 seniors march at 2021 Oakcrest High School graduation ceremony

Phommathep spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on her classmates. “Throughout the pandemic, we grew and learned,” she said. “Some of us found ourselves and created a deeper connection with others. Some of us became lost; we may have even hit a low point over the past two years. But when that happens, we get a chance to learn who we really are. And in the end, we must move on. Despite the uncontrollable forces placed upon us, we took control of our own lives and made the most of each and every moment we had together here at Oakcrest and can proudly say that we are the Class of 2021.”