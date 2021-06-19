245 seniors march at 2021 Oakcrest High School graduation ceremony

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After a year of virtual, hybrid and in-person learning that left 245 Oakcrest High School seniors uncertain as to the status of a graduation ceremony, their concerns were eliminated as they marched onto the football field Friday night to receive their long-awaited diplomas.
Alexi Phommathep provided the valedictorian address.
“Good evening, Class of 2021. I guess we did it,” she said. “I don’t know how, but we did it.”
MAYS LANDING — From attending a presidential inauguration to meeting Holocaust survivors and…
Phommathep spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on her classmates. “Throughout the pandemic, we grew and learned,” she said. “Some of us found ourselves and created a deeper connection with others. Some of us became lost; we may have even hit a low point over the past two years. But when that happens, we get a chance to learn who we really are. And in the end, we must move on. Despite the uncontrollable forces placed upon us, we took control of our own lives and made the most of each and every moment we had together here at Oakcrest and can proudly say that we are the Class of 2021.”
“When writing this speech, I asked a bunch of other seniors for their favorite Oakcrest memory,” salutatorian Cassie Booth said. “Some were sports-related, others were teacher-related, and still others were about watching guys dance around in cheer skirts for Powderpuff. Other schools simply don’t have the magic that Oakcrest will always and forever have. We are all going different places after high school, but wherever those places might be, Oakcrest has pushed us towards our future paths.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.