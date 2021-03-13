24 weather advisories to be discontiuned by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service will make a major change in 2024 that will discontinue the use of all 24 weather "advisories" that can currently be issued as they look to deliver critical weather hazards to the public, media and government officials in a streamlined manner.
The change comes after a majority of 100,000 plus forecasters, focus groups and the public agreed or strongly agreed that the elimination of advisories and special weather statements, hazards that have not reached warning or advisory status that do not have a specific category of their own, should be done in favor of plain language statements.
"Good news. The old system was confusing," said Beth Beggs, 63, of Margate.
In a world of character limited messages and emojis, the NWS is simplifying their hazards to bring easily digestible weather messages to the public, while still highlights the worst weather threats with watches and warnings.
"The warnings products are the meat and potatoes of the weather service. The advisory type conditions are more conditional than 'you need to take action right now'," said Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly.
The changes were implemented in conjunction with social scientists, who have been working with the NWS for years to improve the communication of weather hazards, especially after storms like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
The rise of social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are changing how the public gets its news, said said Adam Rainear Assistant Professor of Media and Culture at West Chester University in Pennsylvania.
"The NWS is smart to consider these things as they move forward in communicating through new media and new technology," said Rainear, who also holds a Bachelor's degree in Meteorology Rutgers University, and specializes in communication during times of weather crises.
The process from March's decision to implementation will be a four-step process. The next step is to hold feedback webinars with partners, the public and the workforce to determine what the new plain language headlines will be like. While Miketta says it's too early for specifics, the goal is for simple messaging.
"We have social scientists involved that will pick it apart. They take a look at some of the social stuff to see ‘what are the best ways to handle this?', 'Are headlines as good as an advisory product?' It’s no longer seat of the pants type stuff, it’s really done in a scientific manner. Now, instead putting an advisory up, it’ll just say 2”-4” of snow expected this afternoon.," Miketta said.
Gone will be advisories such as: winter weather advisory, wind advisory and heat advisory. Only watches and warnings will be issued for life-threatening conditions.
While Rainear believes the dropping of advisories in favor of plain language statements will not be noticed too much, he thinks shore residents will be an exception.
"I actually think coastal flood advisories are one area where losing the advisory status is disappointing just because of how localized flood events can be," Rainear said. "I can think of low-lying coastal regions and barrier islands being particularly affected by this change, but one would hope that the communicators and others who push out advisories, watches, and warnings can effectively communicate how this change will still mean someone could expect impacts without there being an advisory."
In addition, there are some updates that only have an advisory and will go away for good. A low water advisory, issued for very low, blowout tides, is one example, Mikeeta said. A low water advisory was issued on Mar. 2 for parts of the shore, as Atlantic City experienced tides in low water stage.
This comes after the NWS has been working to consolidate the number of hazards that it issues. On Oct. 2, 2017, the number of winter advisories, watches and warnings shrunk to focus more on the message and less on the technical terms.
Miketta said that reducing the advisories is intended to help reduce confusion during weather events.
When we put something out… we want them to take it seriously," said Miketta.
⚠ We had the *opposite* of coastal flooding today. Winds were *so* offshore that we had a blowout tide in Atlantic City around 3PM. The beach went out for a longgggg while. @NWS_MountHolly says that last happened on Jan. 22, 2019. pic.twitter.com/BWkGdXdzQR— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) March 3, 2021
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.