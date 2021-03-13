24 weather advisories to be discontiuned by the National Weather Service

While Rainear believes the dropping of advisories in favor of plain language statements will not be noticed too much, he thinks shore residents will be an exception.

"I actually think coastal flood advisories are one area where losing the advisory status is disappointing just because of how localized flood events can be," Rainear said. "I can think of low-lying coastal regions and barrier islands being particularly affected by this change, but one would hope that the communicators and others who push out advisories, watches, and warnings can effectively communicate how this change will still mean someone could expect impacts without there being an advisory."

In addition, there are some updates that only have an advisory and will go away for good. A low water advisory, issued for very low, blowout tides, is one example, Mikeeta said. A low water advisory was issued on Mar. 2 for parts of the shore, as Atlantic City experienced tides in low water stage.

This comes after the NWS has been working to consolidate the number of hazards that it issues. On Oct. 2, 2017, the number of winter advisories, watches and warnings shrunk to focus more on the message and less on the technical terms.