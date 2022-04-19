 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

$236.8 million Atlantic County budget passes

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon

Atlantic County commissioners passed a $236.8 million 2022 budget Tuesday that allows for a small property tax decrease.

It raises $160 million from taxpayers, who will see a county property tax rate decrease of about 1.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value, county Executive Dennis Levinson has said.

For a house assessed at $400,000, that’s about a $60-a-year tax savings, Levinson has said, or about a $15 tax cut for each $100,000 of assessed value, not including municipal, school or other property taxes.

Commissioners also introduced an ordinance to allow the Atlantic County Department of Public Safety to hire correctional police officers without going through the Civil Service system.

"Civil Service was created for a reason. If we do pass this, I'd like to only see it put into effect if we cannot get a (Civil Service) list — in an emergent type situation," said Commissioner Frank Balles, of Egg Harbor Township. "So many things can go wrong by just hiring without testing."

People are also reading…

Civil Service towns agree to hire based on a pool of candidates who have passed particular tests and been ranked. It was designed to reward merit and avoid political considerations in hiring.

Balles is a retired police officer and a former county sheriff.

"We are in that emergent basis," said Commissioner Amy Gatto, of Hamilton Township.

Gatto said the county has had trouble getting lists of qualified candidates from Civil Service, and County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said often the people on the lists live in other counties and when jobs open closer to home they leave their jobs with Atlantic County.

The state Legislature recently passed a law to allow some Civil Service governments more flexibility when hiring for public safety jobs, and the state is still working out the guidelines, so it will be some time before such hiring can be done, Gatto said.

The hiring would be on a temporary basis with conversion to permanent status after successful training.

DelRosso has said the budget was calculated as if the county will get the same amount from casino payments in lieu of taxes this year as last — about $17.5 million. That is about what the county could expect to receive under the new PILOT law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December.

But the county has sued the state, and a judge has ruled the new law violates the terms of a 2018 consent order, so the county could end up getting more from the PILOT.

A hearing on the lawsuit is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Atlantic County Superior Court.

The amount to be raised from taxation is up from about $155 million last year, DelRosso has said. But countywide property values have increased enough to prevent a tax increase.

Some expenses will increase in the 2022 budget, Levinson said, including the cost of elections.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved four election-related contracts for 2022: $100,819 with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. for programming of AVC Advantage Voting Machines; $40,000 with Election Systems and Software for the programming and coding of the ExpressVote XL Voting Machines and ExpressPolls Electronic Poll Books; $58,000 with Election Support and Services Inc. to program, test and certify the Election Day Dominion AVC Voting Machines and the Early Voting Election Systems and Software XL Voting Machines; and $75,000 with Clifford B. Finkle Jr. Inc. for the transportation of early voting and Election Day machines, e-poll books and carts.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

East Timor election: Vote counting under way in final round

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News