$236.8 million Atlantic County budget passes

Atlantic County commissioners passed a $236.8 million 2022 budget Tuesday that allows for a small property tax decrease.

It raises $160 million from taxpayers, who will see a county property tax rate decrease of about 1.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value, county Executive Dennis Levinson has said.

For a house assessed at $400,000, that’s about a $60-a-year tax savings, Levinson has said, or about a $15 tax cut for each $100,000 of assessed value, not including municipal, school or other property taxes.

Commissioners also introduced an ordinance to allow the Atlantic County Department of Public Safety to hire correctional police officers without going through the Civil Service system.

"Civil Service was created for a reason. If we do pass this, I'd like to only see it put into effect if we cannot get a (Civil Service) list — in an emergent type situation," said Commissioner Frank Balles, of Egg Harbor Township. "So many things can go wrong by just hiring without testing."

Civil Service towns agree to hire based on a pool of candidates who have passed particular tests and been ranked. It was designed to reward merit and avoid political considerations in hiring.

Balles is a retired police officer and a former county sheriff.

"We are in that emergent basis," said Commissioner Amy Gatto, of Hamilton Township.

Gatto said the county has had trouble getting lists of qualified candidates from Civil Service, and County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said often the people on the lists live in other counties and when jobs open closer to home they leave their jobs with Atlantic County.

The state Legislature recently passed a law to allow some Civil Service governments more flexibility when hiring for public safety jobs, and the state is still working out the guidelines, so it will be some time before such hiring can be done, Gatto said.

The hiring would be on a temporary basis with conversion to permanent status after successful training.

DelRosso has said the budget was calculated as if the county will get the same amount from casino payments in lieu of taxes this year as last — about $17.5 million. That is about what the county could expect to receive under the new PILOT law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December.

But the county has sued the state, and a judge has ruled the new law violates the terms of a 2018 consent order, so the county could end up getting more from the PILOT.

A hearing on the lawsuit is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Atlantic County Superior Court.

The amount to be raised from taxation is up from about $155 million last year, DelRosso has said. But countywide property values have increased enough to prevent a tax increase.

Some expenses will increase in the 2022 budget, Levinson said, including the cost of elections.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved four election-related contracts for 2022: $100,819 with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. for programming of AVC Advantage Voting Machines; $40,000 with Election Systems and Software for the programming and coding of the ExpressVote XL Voting Machines and ExpressPolls Electronic Poll Books; $58,000 with Election Support and Services Inc. to program, test and certify the Election Day Dominion AVC Voting Machines and the Early Voting Election Systems and Software XL Voting Machines; and $75,000 with Clifford B. Finkle Jr. Inc. for the transportation of early voting and Election Day machines, e-poll books and carts.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

