23-year-old man drowns in Great Egg river at Weymouth Furnace Sunday

Irvin said a group of about 30 people attempted to form a human chain in the water to try to locate the missing man until emergency responders arrived.

Barbara Macrie, also of Egg Harbor Township, was part of Irvin's group on Sunday on the river. Macrie said she has gone to the river every year for several years. She was on the beach taking pictures of her children who were playing in the water near the men when the one man went under. She said everything happened suddenly.

"It's terrifying," Macrie said. "The kids were standing right where the water drops off. These guys were not messing around; they were just three guys hanging out in the water and then, boom, he disappeared."

Macrie said that she had no idea the area was as dangerous as it is, but added that the young men were not acting in a reckless way.

Kelly Boyle of Egg Harbor Township was with her family on the river Sunday, also. She described the scene.

"It’s a very popular spot for people to hang out, barbecue and hang out in the water. There are signs posted but people still go in," Boyle said. "My fiancé, myself and daughter were sitting in the shallows in our tubes when we seen a lot of commotion and people yelling."