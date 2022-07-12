 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22 rescued from partially sunken charter boat off Sea Isle City

SeaTow works to move "The Starfish" away from the back bay off Sea Isle City after she took on water Monday.

 U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic, provided

SEA ISLE CITY — A Monday-afternoon charter boat trip in the city's back bays turned scary when the vessel began taking on water.

The vessel, "The Starfish," struck the Townsends Inlet Bridge, creating a tear in its starboard hull that flooded multiple compartments, U.S. Coast Mid-Atlantic said on its Facebook page Monday.

A Good Samaritan boater nearby assisted 22 occupants off the boat and over to a dock, where EMS was waiting to assist, the Coast Guard said.

No injuries were reported, Petty Officer Edward Wargo said Tuesday.

The Coast Guard sent a unit to the scene, but their assistance was not needed by the time it reached the vessel. The boat was towed away by Sea Tow and will be salvaged, Wargo said. 

The boat did not suffer fuel tank damage, and no pollution has been reported, the Coast Guard said.

It's unclear if any damage was done to the bridge.

Cape May County Bridger Commission Executive Director Karen Coughlin couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Starfish is run by Starfish Boats, a family-owned charter service that's been in business since the 1950s. It runs various types of fishing excursions, according to its website.

A message left with the charter service for comment was not immediately returned Tuesday.

But, after the partial sinking and rescue, the charter service posted a message on its Facebook page, thanking everyone for their support.

The service said that while the boat will be inoperable for some time, it is hopeful that it can set sail again soon.

"We will be back!" the post concluded.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

