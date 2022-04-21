 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$219M Atlantic City budget introduced, public still waiting for details

Atlantic City City Council meeting

Atlantic City Council on Wednesday held its first in-person regular meeting at City Hall for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. The meeting had been held via Zoom for about two years. 

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council introduced a $218.6 million budget Wednesday night that lowers the local tax rate while giving significant raises to all city workers, but there was little detail available to the public about how it accomplishes all of that.

It was the first in-person regular council meeting since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. A public hearing on the budget will be held during council's meeting at 5 p.m. May 18.

The municipal tax rate will fall roughly 5 cents, from $1.6480 to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin said.

"Is there anything at all to read (aloud)?" asked 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, looking for details. "It would be good for the public to hear the good news in the budget. Anything the administration could share would be very helpful."

"I would defer to the CFO, but we did plan to have a more formal presentation at the next council meeting," said Business Administrator Anthony Swan.

Aboderin declined to give a presentation but did give some quick facts.

"For the average household with a $125,000 assessment, that's a decrease of the local tax of $60.43," Aboderin said.

Under state law, copies of the budget must be available to anyone requesting them for a week before the public hearing.

City officials had promised on Tuesday that the budget would be put online Wednesday, but at the council meeting said it would be available online Thursday. 

Thursday afternoon a spokesperson said the budget would not be online that day.

Council President George Tibbitt said Mayor Marty Small Sr. has extended the time frame for property owners to apply for a $500 COVID-hardship tax credit to June 30, after a disappointing number of people applied for it.

"So far only 25% of the residents have taken advantage of that," Tibbitt said. "Get your paperwork in. If it is lost ... call up and get replacement papers."

On Wednesday, Small put out a news release on the extended deadline, instructing residents to call the Solicitor's Office at 609-347-5540 for help applying for the credit.

Aboderin said state and federal grants are not included in the budget amount, as they are funds coming in from elsewhere and dedicated for specific items.

The state Department of Community Affairs works with the city to prepare the budget each year, spokesperson Lisa Ryan said Thursday. She could not immediately provide more information on the budget's contents.

The state has oversight of city finances under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which was recently extended another four years.

On Tuesday, Small held a news conference to announce that all city employees will get $4,500 raises effective July 1, followed by another $3,000 raise effective Jan. 1, 2023. But Small could not say how much the raises will cost in total, or how the city was handling the increased costs of the raises while still lowering the tax rate.

Tibbitt said council members — who did receive paper copies of the budget — will review them and set up meetings with members of the administration to address questions and concerns.

Kurtz said he will be especially concerned with making sure enough is spent on things that are important to taxpaying residents, such as enforcement of parking regulations and street cleaning.

In January, Small said the city would use about $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to give $500 refunds to property owners current with their tax payments, if they filled out a form certifying their finances were harmed by the pandemic.

The refunds cannot be automatic, as federal rules do not allow ARP funds to be used for tax relief, officials have said.

The forms went out in February.

Small has said even those whose jobs continued during the pandemic would have other losses, such as increased child care costs due to school being virtual.

“Just because you didn’t miss a paycheck doesn’t mean you weren’t affected,” Small has said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

