2022 Cape May Summer Concert Series lineup announced

On July 5 , The Sixties Show kicks off the concert series. This multi-media Broadway-level production combines faithful recreations of the best songs of the 1960s with archival footage, narration, special effects, and a light show. The members of The Sixties Show were hand-picked to perform and record with Sir Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, The Bee Gees, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, and other music legends.

On July 12, The Average White Band takes the stage. This Grammy-nominated group mixes Soul, R & B, and Jazz-Funk for a unique, yet timeless sound. Known for hits such as the instrumental “Pick Up the Pieces,” The Average White Band has recorded multiple gold and platinum albums.

On July 19 , The Ohio Players bring their distinctive style of street funk and underground R & B to Cape May. With three consecutive platinum albums, The Ohio Players are well known for their number one pop singles, “Fire” and “Love Rollercoaster,” as well as chart-topping R & B singles such as “Funky Worm” and “Who’d She Coo.”

On July 26 , Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone bring the sounds of the British Invasion to Cape May. Known for such hits as “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” and “I’m Into Something Good,” Noone and Herman’s Hermits have sold more than 52 million recordings, earning 14 gold singles and 7 gold albums.

On August 3, Marc Broussard brings Bayou Soul to the Jersey Shore. Broussard has an exceptional gift of channeling the spirits of classic R & B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. His soulful singles, “Where You Are” and “Home” were Top 40 hits in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

On August 9, The David Bromberg Band brings its inimitable brand of American roots music to Convention Hall. Known for his virtuosic musicianship and his collaborations with legends such as Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, and Levon Helm, Bromberg was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Folk Album in 2007.

On August 16, Russell Thompkins, Jr. and The New Stylistics will entertain music fans with classic Philadelphia soul. Known for such chart-toppers as “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha By Golly Wow,” and “You Are Everything,” the group has earned a Grammy nomination, numerous gold and platinum albums and singles, and an induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

On August 24, The Dire Straits Legacy Band perform the hits of the critically acclaimed and wildly popular British rock band Dire Straits. Featuring band members who recorded and toured with the Grammy-winning group in the 1980s and 1990s, the Dire Straits Legacy Band will bring new life to hits such as “Money for Nothing,” “Walk of Life,” and “Sultans of Swing.”