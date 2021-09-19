2021 Cape May Halloween Parade to step off Oct. 24

CAPE MAY — Cape May’s annual Halloween parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The parade route will begin at Perry Street and Carpenters Lane, it will proceed down Carpenters Lane to Ocean Street, then travel down to Washington Street and will end at the Emlen Physick Estate located at 1048 Washington St.

Registration for the parade is free and begins at 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Perry Street and the Washington Street Mall. Judging takes place at 2 p.m. Divisions are as follows:

DIVISION A — 3 and under

DIVISION B — Ages 4 – 6

DIVISION C — Ages 7 – 9

DIVISON D — Ages 10 -12

DIVISION E — Ages 13 – 17

DIVISION F — 18 and older

DIVISION G — Groups

DIVISION H – Floats

Prizes will be awarded to all divisions at the conclusion of the parade at the Emlen Physick Estate. The public is encouraged to participate by registering their children in costumes for judging or entering their own creations including antique autos or decorated golf carts.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.