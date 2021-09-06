200 Club recognizes 24 first responders for valor in 8 lifesaving actions in 2020

The 24 first responders honored recently with the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties' 2021 Valor Awards for "undaunted courage above and beyond the call of duty" saved people from drowning, from dying in car or structure fires, and from succumbing to stab wounds.

Kevin Dixon, chair of the award committee, said the recipients were involved in saving lives in eight different incidents in 2020. The group gave out the awards at a ceremony at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City last week.

Many of those honored are police officers and firefighters in Atlantic City.

One is a North Wildwood police officer who saved a boy from drowning in the ocean off an unguarded beach during heavy storm seas, and one is an officer of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office who engaged in a rooftop gunfight to capture a wanted criminal.

On September 29, 2020, North Wildwood Police Officer Vincent DeRitis saved a 10-year-old boy from drowning off the beach at 18th Street. It happened after the season had ended, and North Wildwood had announced the beaches would be unprotected until 2021. The rescue occurred during heavy rip currents and swells in the ocean caused by storms offshore.