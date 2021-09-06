200 Club recognizes 24 first responders for valor in 8 lifesaving actions in 2020

Atlantic City Police Officer Eric Knuttel grabbed a suicidal man's legs as he moved towards the edge of the Claridge parking garage, and might have died with him if other officers hadn't grabbed him and brought both back to safety, according to the 200 Club. Knuttel, four other officers and a sergeant were honored for that rescue.
The 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial support for the families of police, fire and rescue personnel who have risked and lost their lives in the protection of others.
Atlantic City Police Department, Officers Chris Massey, Michael Kedzoria, Malik Tolbert and EMT Matthew Brown
Atlantic City Fire Department, Deputy Chief Shannon Stinsman
On June 13, 2020, at 3:48 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash, and found the driver of one unconscious in a burning vehicle. Officers Chris Massey, Michael Kedzoria and Malik Tolbert, and EMT Matthew Brown repeatedly worked to get into the vehicle and pulled the unconscious driver out with the help of Stinsman. Local fishermen helped by cutting the seatbelt off the driver.
Atlantic City Police Department Police Officers Eric Knuttel, Randy Rodriguez-Marte, Matthew Stollenwerk, Irwin Sanchez, Kyle Fauvel, and Sergeant John Waddell
On October 14, 2020, at about 9 p.m. Atlantic City Police Department Officer Eric Knuttel, as part of Atlantic City Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, was talking to a man who was threatening to jump from the Claridge Parking Garage. Knuttel, seeing signs the man was about to jump, grabbed the man by the legs. Police Officers Randy Rodriguez-Marte, Matthew Stollenwerk, Irwin Sanchez, Kyle Fauvel and Sergeant John Waddell pulled both Knuttel and the man from falling to their deaths.
Atlantic City Police Department Police Officers Joseph Bereheiko, Brandon Bower, Danny J. Rodriguez-Arrondondo, and Latray Butcher
At 11:02 p.m. on December 18, 2020, the Atlantic City Police Department was called to the scene of a stabbing with several victims. Officer Joseph Bereheiko found Officer Rodriguez-Arrondondo assisting a wounded man and woman while the suspect fled. Bereheiko, an EMT, began treating the woman while Officers Brandon Bower and Latray Butcher pursued and arrested the suspect.
Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Detective Anthony Branca
On January 23, 2019, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Detective Anthony Branca, while working with the US Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, was in Salem City in search of Eric Smith, wanted on weapons and narcotics charges. Smith had recently rammed a police car after being stopped and and fled by car, driving in excess of 100 mph. Police did not pursue him because of public safety reasons. While the Task Force interviewed his alleged girlfriend, Smith was spotted climbing to the roof to escape. Branca followed Smith onto the roof where the two exchanged intense gunfire. Smith eventually surrendered after making several false 911 calls to lure officers away from the scene. Smith was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years on narcotics and weapons charges and awaits trial for charges of attempted murder of a police officer.
Atlantic City Fire Department Firefighter Joseph DeMelia
On July 4th 2020, the Atlantic City Fire Department was called to a structure fire just before midnight, and found a victim trapped. Firefighter Joseph DeMelia rescued the victim at great risk to himself.
Atlantic City Fire Department Firefighters Ismail Abdussamad, Michael Logan, and Matthew Myrtetus and Captain Robert McCarty
On August 18, 2020, Atlantic City Fire Department’s 2nd Platoon was called to a structure fire at 11:30 p.m. and were told one person remained inside. Firefighters coordinated a search and rescue as the fire intensified. A delay in hoseline protection also occurred, but Firefighters Ismail Abdussamad and Michael Logan found and rescued the unconscious victim from the 2nd floor. Two Ladder 1 members, Captain Robert McCarty and Matthew Myrtetus, assisted with saving the life of the female victim.
Atlantic City Fire Department Firefighter Ismail Abdussamad and Firefighter Brian Berthold
On January 19, 2020, members of the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Venice Park section and found heavy flames and smoke, and a victim trapped in a bedroom. Firefighters Ismail Abdussamad of Ladder 1 and Brian Berthold of Rescue 1 discovered the unconscious victim and lifted the person to safety through a window.
North Wildwood Police Department Officer Vincent DeRitis
At about 3 p.m. on September 29, 2020, North Wildwood Police Officer Vincent DeRitis responded to a report of five people struggling to get to shore at 18th and the beach. Three people had made it to land by then, but a boy and his mom continued to struggle in the water. Stripping down, placing a life vest on and taking a rescue can, DeRitis swam to the 10-year-old boy and brought him to safety. The boy said his mother was very far out in the water and DeRitis immediately swam 100-150 yards further out and found a woman floating in the water, face down and unresponsive. North Wildwood Beach Patrol Lifeguard Gavin Rosenello and Firefighter Darrick Kobierowski of the Wildwood City Fire Department also got there with a rescue board. DeRitis, and the others lifted the unresponsive woman onto the rescue board and brought her to shore where she received CPR immediately, but she was later pronounced dead.
