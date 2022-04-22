200 Club of Atlantic, Cape May counties holds 36th memorial service, brunch

The 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, which supports public safety personnel, held its 36th annual Memorial Service and Brunch on April 3.

The nonprofit is dedicated to assisting the families of law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel killed in the line of duty.

The service was held at Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church in Atlantic City. The brunch was held at Tropicana Atlantic City.

Two Line of Duty Heroes were added to the 200 Club Roll Call of Fallen Heroes at the event — State Police Lt. Matthew D. Razukas, who died from COVID-19 on July 27, and Atlantic City firefighter Anthony Carfagno, who died from COVID-19 on Dec. 21.

Razukas left behind his wife, Lisette, and children Megan, Ryan, Kyle and Riley. Carfagno is survived by wife Laurie and children Rachel Carfagno, Amber Anderson and Anthony Carfagno Jr.

Thirteen scholarships were also awarded at the brunch to children of first responders.

Adria McMeekin was awarded the Detective Albert J. Mallen Sr. Memorial Scholarship, which goes to a surviving child of a public safety officer who died in the line of duty. Her father, Atlantic City Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr., died March 4, 2005.

John Huvane, a member of the Board of Directors of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which aims to pay off the mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters or those who died of a 9/11-related illness, was the guest speaker.

The Atlantic and Cape May county chapter was founded by Peggy Mallen in the 1980s after her husband, Albert, a state trooper, was killed in the line of duty.

