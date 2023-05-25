On May 25, 2023, On May 25, 2023, a new partnership between the Atlantic and Cape May County Probation DivisionOn May 25, 2023, in Atlantic City at Stockton University, a new partnership between the Atlantic and Cape May County Probation Division, Stockton University, Atlantic Cape Community College, and APEX Solutions Group, 20 Atlantic/Cape court probation clients graduated as Certified Associates in Project Management., Stockton University, Atlantic
ATLANTIC CITY — Twenty probation clients graduated Thursday with a project management certificate earned through an innovative workforce development program run by the state's Superior Courts and several partners.
Graduates of the Judiciary Opportunities for Building Success, or JOBS, Train-to-Hire program received their certifications during a graduation ceremony at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center of Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus.
The graduation was the culmination of a 10-week training program for specially selected probation candidates. The state judiciary program is conducted in partnership with APEX Solutions Group, Stockton, Atlantic Cape Community College and the Atlantic/Cape May County Probation Division, according to ombudsman Dominique Brooks.
The Atlantic/Cape graduation class was the largest in the state, organizers said.
