20 of Bader Field's 142 acres under Green Acres restrictions

ATLANTIC CITY — About 20 of Bader Field's 142 acres are under Green Acres restrictions, which could prevent them from being developed as the city and a potential developer envision.

"To date, the Green Acres Program, has not received any applications to either divert or change the use of the encumbered portion of Bader Field," Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Caryn Shinske said Wednesday in response to questions.

When covered under the Green Acres program, rules require the land to be primarily used for recreation.

DEEM Enterprises is proposing to build a $2.7 billion auto-centric development at Bader Field, on about 141 acres, and Small is a big proponent of the plan. Illustrations of the proposal showed retail space along Albany Avenue.

The Green Acres section is along Albany Avenue where the Surf Stadium and city ice rink are now located, according to DEP.

There is a boardwalk area included in the plans in part to satisfy Green Acres rules, Small said Tuesday.

In a 2009 request for proposals, the city said it would resolve all Green Acres issues before handing the property over to developers. But restrictions remain, according to DEP.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. talked about the Bader Field Green Acres issue at a press conference Tuesday about similar restrictions at Gardner's Basin.

On Wednesday Shinske said a 20.32-acre portion of Bader Field (Block 794, Lot 1) "is encumbered by the Green Acres Program." The restriction is due to recreational facilities that were onsite in the 1970s, said DEP spokesperson Caryn Shinske.

The state DEP lists Bader Field in a town-by-town Green Acres document.

Small had not talked about Green Acres restrictions at Bader Field before Tuesday's press conference, called to explain "for (the) final time" why a Black owned food truck business called Fish Heads was evicted from Gardner's Basin.

Small said Green Acres and federal Land and Water Conservation Fund rules did not allow for permanent food trucks on site, and the Gardner's Basin area must primarily be used for recreation and conservation under state and federal rules.

DEEM's proposed project, called Renaissance at Bader Field, would include hundreds of condominiums along the intracoastal waterway.

It also would include a high-rise hotel/event space, retail space along Albany Avenue, educational facilities to teach people to become mechanics and a Formula One track winding through the middle where those who own high-performance vehicles can drive them at race speed, according to DEEM.

Calls to DEEM Enterprises for comment on the Green Acres issue have not yet been returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

