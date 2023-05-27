Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — Ben Santagata grew up listening to the different projects of singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon.

"That's why we're here," said the 33-year-old from Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, a big fan of the artist known for his solo project, Jack's Mannequin, and the band Something Corporate.

Santagata, wife Allie, 32, Ben's younger brother Adam, 28, and Adam's girlfriend, Elizabeth Grese, were among the crowd full of millennials — with older and younger generations sprinkled in — for the first day of the Adjacent Music Festival on the beach. About 20,000 filled the beach on the first of the two-day festival that was headlined by the alternative band Paramore.

Blink-182, whose music blared from many teenage-owned car stereos in the 1990s and 2000s, will headline Sunday.

Adjacent was a part of a busy Memorial Day weekend in the city, kicking off the summer tourism season. It was supposed to be the second big outdoor music festival of the year in the resort. But the first, Bamboozle, scheduled for May 5-7 at Bader Field, was canceled after city officials said its organizers failed to do everything needed to secure permitting.

There didn't appear to be any issues of the like Saturday afternoon.

Three stages were set up along the beach. Shortly past the general admission entrance at Kentucky Avenue were two stages — the Boot Stage and Thimble Stage. Keeping with the Monopoly board theme, the main stage was dubbed the Top Hat Stage and was backed up against the north side of the Playground Pier.

A VIP section was set up toward the front right of the stage, but there was plenty of room on the beach for concert goers to mill around and enjoy the atmosphere.

Many people found spots along the surf, enjoying a beach day while listening to the music emanating from the stages on either end. Few braved the cold waters, some only dipping their toes in the ocean.

Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguards were on duty for anyone who went into the ocean.

Paramore headlined Saturday, with other acts including Jimmy Eat World, McMahon, and the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, Thursday, Pup and Wheatus.

Adam Santagata turned 28 this week. The group likes to do something around Memorial Day weekend since his birthday falls around then.

He called this weekend one of the best birthdays he's had.

"We heard about it in January or February and bought tickets for it pretty early," Adam Santagata said. He and Grese are from Beacon, New York.

Sunday's lineup, headlined by Blink-182, will include Coheed & Cambria, Turnstile, the Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and more. Music will begin at noon, with Blink-182 hitting the main stage from 9:30 p.m. to 11.

"This is the first time they're throwing this, and with the talent they're pulling and the location they're at, there is no way this won't continue," Ben Santagata said.

