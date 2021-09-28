2 wounded in separate Atlantic City shootings

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating recent shootings that injured two men in the resort, Lt. Kevin Fair said Tuesday.
At 9:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue in reference to a man who had been shot, Fair said in a news release. At 2:21 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 800 block of Virginia Avenue for a gunshot alert reporting another man who had been shot.
Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Fair said.
Anyone with information about either incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Molly Shelly
