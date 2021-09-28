 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 wounded in separate Atlantic City shootings
0 comments
top story

2 wounded in separate Atlantic City shootings

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

The researchers found customer interruption times are 47% longer in extreme storms like nor’easters and hurricanes. It’s all due to policies that can cause small failures to prolong recovery.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating recent shootings that injured two men in the resort, Lt. Kevin Fair said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 9:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue in reference to a man who had been shot, Fair said in a news release. At 2:21 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 800 block of Virginia Avenue for a gunshot alert reporting another man who had been shot.

Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Fair said.

Anyone with information about either incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seven majestic Andean condors released in Argentina

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News