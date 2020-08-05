BRIGANTINE — Two people stranded after a personal watercraft ran aground off the city Monday afternoon were rescued by the Coast Guard.
About 4 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center were notified by the mother one of the passengers about two people in need of assistance after running their watercraft aground in the marsh, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
Officials did not release the names of the two people stranded.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City was launched to the scene to recover the two people, officials said. There, the aircrew hoisted the two people aboard the helicopter and transported them back to the station.
"We're happy we were able to bring two people back home safely but want to remind the public to exercise extreme caution when out on the water, especially during this time of year," said, Lt. j.g. Bryan McAlister, an MH-65 Dolphin pilot from Air Station Atlantic City. "Despite heavy storms, we still operate and perform our primary missions of search and rescue. Always make sure you monitor local news and weather before heading out."
