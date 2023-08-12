HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Two people died Wednesday when the car they were in ran off the road and hit a tree, State Police confirmed.
Police said the crash occurred around 10:26 p.m. at milepost 23.4 on the Atlantic City Expressway. A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed an Infiniti Q50, driven by Andres Hernandez-Creamadel, 19, of Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound when it ran off the road and struck a tree.
The crash caused fatal injuries to Hernandez-Creamadel and the passenger, 19-year-old Jazaya Lee, of Vineland, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.