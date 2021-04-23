2 new retail properties coming to Smithville Square

SMITHVILLE — Two new retail leases have been signed for the Smithville Square, Vantage Commercial Brokers announced Friday.

Pets Plus and Dim Sum and Then Some will be the fifth and sixth leases to be added to the square over the last 12 months, Vantage added.

Pets Plus will take the place of PetValu. The space became available Jan. 1.

Chef Mike Leung will be opening his second location of Ventnor City-based Dim Sum "in the coming months," Vantage said.

Landlord Scott Weinblatt credited Vantage Director of Operations Aran Ploshansky and Senior Advisor Corinne Giletto for their work in securing the leases.

"The power duo of Aran and Corrine of Vantage Commercial has played a vital role at Smithville Square over the past 12 months," Weinblatt said in the release. "The power team has signed 6 brand new retail tenants, two within the last month! Their pragmatic and effective approach makes the process seamless and convenient. We are confident that the momentum they created by Vantage Commercial at the center in the last 12 months will carry on for the next several years!"

