2 new retail properties coming to Smithville Square in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two new retail leases have been signed for Smithville Square on New York Road, Vantage Commercial Brokers said Friday.
Pets Plus and Dim Sum and Then Some will be the fifth and sixth leases to be added to the square over the past 12 months, Vantage said.
Pets Plus will take the place of PetValu. The space became available Jan. 1, after PetValu closed locations across the region.
Chef Mike Leung will be opening his second location of Ventnor-based Dim Sum "in the coming months," Vantage said.
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
