2 more West Nile samples found, bringing Atlantic County total to 15

Two mosquito samples collected in Linwood tested positive for West Nile virus last week, Atlantic County officials said.

The samples collected by the county Office of Mosquito Control were from the 200 block of Sara Ann Court and the meadows near the 2200 block of Bright Avenue, the county said in a news release.

In all, 15 mosquito samples at eight locations in the county have tested positive for West Nile. No human cases have been reported.

Most cases of West Nile are mild. Symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches and rashes. About 1 in 150 infections result in severe neurological disease, characterized by encephalitis, meningitis or acute flaccid paralysis.

The virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. Health officials encourage residents to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus by:

Using insect repellent outdoors

Draining standing water

Cleaning clogged gutters

Checking and repairing screen doors