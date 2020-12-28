 Skip to main content
2 jailed after Atlantic City police find loaded handguns, marijuana following Saturday crash
2 jailed after Atlantic City police find loaded handguns, marijuana following Saturday crash

Atlantic City Police Car
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested Saturday after police allegedly found them with two loaded handguns and over nine ounces of marijuana following a car crash.

At 6:33 p.m., Officer Danish Mohammad found a two-car crash at Mississippi and Arctic avenues, according to a news release from city police. Officer Tyler Daily of the department’s Accident Investigations Section also responded.

While officers investigated the accident, two men in one of the cars, Divier Silva and Ernesto Contreras-Jimenez, were arrested, according to the release. Each had a loaded handgun, with Silva’s handgun equipped with a 30-round magazine.

Officers also found more than nine ounces of marijuana in the car, police said.

Silva, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of controlled dangerous substance, of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Contreras- Jimenez, 20, of Pleasantville, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense.

Both were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

