EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Tilton Road's on Wednesday afternoon.
Calls about the crash were first reported to police around 4:47 p.m. Officers arrived to find a car overturned adjacent to the exit ramp from the Garden State Parkway, police said in a news release.
Each of the vehicle's occupants evacuated their cars and were on scene being tended to by first responders, police said.
Investigators learned that a 2018 Nissan Murano, driven by Chase Rosenhaus, a 40-year-old township man, crossed the painted lines under the overpass and crashed into an oncoming 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Haiden Palm, an 18-year-old township resident, police said.
The initial crash started a series of collisions, with Rosenhaus's Murano next striking a 2019 Lexus RX300, driven by Mia M. Gagliardi, 18, of Linwood, who was exiting the Parkway at the time. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Ginger J. Grosso, 62, of Manchester Township, was also hit when Rosenhaus's vehicle overturned while traveling on Tilton Road.
Photos circulating social media showed the overturned vehicle coming to a stop at where the Parkway's exit ramp and Tilton Road meet. Debris from the involved vehicles was scattered underneath the overpass.
Rosenhaus and Palm's passenger were taken to Shore Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash continues to be investigated by police.
Traffic was detoured for about two hours. Summonses are pending.
