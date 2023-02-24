SEA ISLE CITY — Two workers were injured and emergency personnel were searching for another worker who was trapped Friday afternoon after an eighth-floor balcony collapsed onto the deck below at the Spinnaker condominium.

Three people from an outside company were working on separate balconies of the building, located at 37th Street and the Promenade, at the time of the collapse, police said.

The building’s north side eighth-floor balcony collapsed, falling down onto the seventh-floor balcony and creating a stacked pile of railing and concrete.

Officials said one person was working on the seventh-floor balcony when the balcony above collapsed.

Police Lt. James McQuillen could not confirm Friday evening the status of the trapped worker, but officials referred to the current operation as a recovery.

First calls about the collapse came in about 2:20 p.m., McQuillen said.

Wildwood Fire Capt. Matt Johnson said the recovery effort could take several hours. Officials feared the seventh-floor balcony was unstable because of the debris and added weight, choosing instead to cut through a wall to reach the trapped worker, Johnson said.

The seventh-floor balcony held but was showing signs of stress, so crews were taking precautions to reach the worker, he said.

“We’re figuring that those balconies weigh between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds a piece, so it’s a lot of material,” Johnson said.

The property was built in the 1970s.

"As of right now, we had five units that were being lived in currently," McQuillen said.

Caution tape sealed off the scene from bystanders watching crews work. First responders closed off 35th through 38th streets. Portions of the Promenade were also blocked off, McQuillen said.

Crowds began to gather outside the condo building between 3 and 4 p.m., watching as workers walked up and down the building and near units adjacent to the collapsed balcony.

Several asked each other whether they had seen the collapse happen.

Steve Metcalf, who has a unit at the building, said he heard a loud bang, and shortly after, police started evacuating everyone.

“I had just thought it had sounded like something had dropped on the floor above me,” Metcalf, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, said beside the building Friday afternoon.

Nearby residents said they heard the slamming balcony followed by a man screaming for help. One resident said there were workers left on the eighth-floor area when they saw the aftermath.

By nightfall, a spotlight was brought out while crews continued their efforts to reach the trapped worker. No one had been able to make contact with the worker during the operation, Johnson said.

Neither Johnson nor McQuillen could say whether the building had any poor inspection grades prior to the accident.

Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.

