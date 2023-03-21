SEA ISLE CITY — Eight dolphins beached Tuesday near 52nd Street.

Both city officials and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center confirmed the beachings early Tuesday afternoon.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said a pod of eight common dolphins stranded on the beach, and asked members of the public to give the team space to work.

"The Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff and veterinarian is currently on scene responding to a mass stranding event in Sea Isle City," the center staff posted on social media early Tuesday afternoon.

"At this time two have died," said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. "Police, (the Department of Public Works) and Brigantine Stranding Center are there. Police and DPW have been keeping six dolphins that are alive with water and hydration."

By a little after 2 p.m., the animals had been cleared from the beach, including the dead ones. Witnesses said the crews loaded the animals onto trucks and removed them from the beach.

Dianne Marshall, a resident of the city, said she noticed the dolphins on the beach about 10 a.m.

Volunteers used buckets of salt water and damp towels to keep the surviving dolphins wet, she said, in hopes of increasing their chance of survival.

She said she hoped the stranding center team would be able to return them to the water or provide medical treatment to the animals if necessary.

Van Drew leads chorus of condemnation of wind projects in Wildwood WILDWOOD — If there were any fans of offshore wind energy proposals in the Wildwoods Convent…

The city confirmed the stranding on its Facebook page.

“The city is aware that dolphins have washed up on the 50th and 52nd Street Beaches. Please do not approach them. Marine Mammal Stranding Center is on the way,” the post read.

Marshall said multiple people turned out to try to help the animals.

No information on the potential cause of the stranding was immediately available.

The beaches of New Jersey have seen an exceptional number of marine mammal strandings recently, with multiple whales washing ashore since December. Many were humpback whales. There have also been reports of dolphin strandings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.