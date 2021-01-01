2 dead in fiery Garden State Parkway crash in Barnegat

State Police say what appears to have been a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway killed two people New Year's morning.
Sgt. Philip Curry said a vehicle apparently heading south in the northbound lanes collided with a northbound vehicle about 7:45 a.m. Friday near milepost 68.1, killing both drivers.
The Asbury Park Press reported that one vehicle overturned and some fire was reported in the other. All northbound lanes were closed near the crash site.
The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their loved ones.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
Molly Bilinski
Staff Writer
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
