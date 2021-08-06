2 dead in Delilah Road crash in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A head-on collision Thursday on Delilah Road killed a man and woman from Pennsylvania, township police said Friday.

The accident was the second fatal crash on township roads Thursday. A retired Atlantic City Police sergeant was killed in an accident at the intersection of Zion Road an Central Avenue.

At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to the area of Delilah Road near the Garden State Parkway for a crash, police said. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Volkswagen, driven by 51-year-old Timothy Millet of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, was traveling west on Delilah Road when it crossed the center line. Millet hit a 2013 Mazda CX9 driven by John Ward, 52, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, a 2014 Dodge Journey, driven by 50-year old Anthony Dorto of West Berlin, New Jersey, struck the rear of the Mazda. Police closed the road for more than three hours as they investigated and cleared the accident.

Millett and his passenger, 35-year Sara Hutchinson of Clarks Summit, were taken to AtlantiCare Trauma Center before succumbing to their injuries. Ward was taken to the center with serious injuries, and Dorto was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland with moderate injuries.

