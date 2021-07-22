2 Buena residents exposed to rabid bat

BUENA — A pair of borough residents were exposed to a bat later determined to have rabies, Atlantic County officials said Thursday.

On July 15, an animal control officer responded to a home in the 200 block of Wheat Road after one of the occupants was bitten by a bat, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release. The bat was collected and sent to a state lab for testing, and it was confirmed to have rabies Wednesday.

An investigation by the county Division of Public Health revealed a second occupant was also exposed to the bat, Gilmore said. Both have begun post-exposure rabies treatment.

This is the third case of rabies in the county this year and the second involving a bat.

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

Rabies vaccinations are important not only to provide protection for pets, but to help protect the pet owner and their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet, Gilmore said.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1 and for cats 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 15 by appointment. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.