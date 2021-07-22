 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Buena residents exposed to rabid bat
0 comments

2 Buena residents exposed to rabid bat

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

BUENA — A pair of borough residents were exposed to a bat later determined to have rabies, Atlantic County officials said Thursday.

On July 15, an animal control officer responded to a home in the 200 block of Wheat Road after one of the occupants was bitten by a bat, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release. The bat was collected and sent to a state lab for testing, and it was confirmed to have rabies Wednesday.

An investigation by the county Division of Public Health revealed a second occupant was also exposed to the bat, Gilmore said. Both have begun post-exposure rabies treatment.

This is the third case of rabies in the county this year and the second involving a bat.

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

Rabies vaccinations are important not only to provide protection for pets, but to help protect the pet owner and their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet, Gilmore said.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1 and for cats 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 15 by appointment. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Majestic snow leopard spotted on camera for the first time in 5 years

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News