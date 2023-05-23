CAPE MAY — Two boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard on Sunday night after their vessel crashed into a jetty before sinking.
The Coast Guard received a call from the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management about 9:45 p.m. Sunday about a sailboat striking the North Cape May Jetty, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally said Tuesday.
Both people on board were rescued and were not injured, Lally said.
Sea Tow Cape May was called to try to save the 33-foot-long sailboat, but it sank, remaining there as of Tuesday in about 20 feet of water, a spokesperson for the company said.
The owners are still believed to be working on filing insurance claims related to the vessel, so there's no decision yet on whether the sailboat will or can be salvaged, the Sea Tow spokesperson said.
