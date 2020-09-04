ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will see two Black Lives Matter events Friday afternoon, but city officials and the demonstration’s organizer seem to have struck a balance after clashing about painting city property in recent weeks.
Activist Steve Young, who has helped to organize at least three other demonstrations in the resort since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, is scheduled to start his demonstration at 1 p.m. in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Young said Thursday night that he will accept Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s invitation to join the city’s event at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Civil Rights Garden.
Young had sought permission from the state to paint the Boardwalk there with “Black Lives Matter,” a move that would violate local laws. He said during a radio interview Thursday that he never heard back from the state for permission, so he plans to hold the rally without painting.
The city has already begun painting “Black Lives Matter” on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died from a police chokehold while being arrested in New York in 2014, will be a speaker at Young’s rally, and he said she will attend the city’s rally as well. Young previously said Terrence Floyd, brother of George, who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody, would be a guest at the rally.
The city is currently attempting to remove Young from two appointed positions he holds after a July 4 rally ended with Young and six others arrested for attempting to block the entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway.
PHOTOS from Fourth of July Black Lives Matter protest in Atlantic City
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Patrick Jeanty Jr., 30, of Atlantic City, records a conversation between himself and counterprotesters. ‘As long as there’s no violence, I’m in support of what’s going on,’ Jeanty said.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Shawnique Hudson, a resident of Atlantic City , formerly of West Virginia.
Steve Young leads a protest against police violence July 4 in Atlantic City, which ended with him arrested after attempting to block the entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway.
Michelle Grimaldi, left, of Atlantic City, was one of two counterprotesters early in the demonstration. ‘I think anybody who tries to defund the Police Department is asking for trouble,’ Grimaldi said.
Steve Young, center right, and six other people are arrested Saturday at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway by police after two and a half hours of protest.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. (l-r) Evette Kaplan and her daughter Kiyanna Robinson, 14, both of Mays Landing.
A July 4 protest in Atlantic City ended with police arresting seven men accused of seeking to block traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway.
A protester, right, salutes as Steve Young, second from left, talks about how the city and casinos should help the Black community Saturday outside the Atlantic City Public Safety Building.
Steve Young, who sits on the Citizens Advisory Board and as the chairman of the Planning Board in Atlantic City, speaks at a protest on July 4 in the city.
