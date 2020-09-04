070520_nws_acprotest

On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will see two Black Lives Matter events Friday afternoon, but city officials and the demonstration’s organizer seem to have struck a balance after clashing about painting city property in recent weeks.

Activist Steve Young, who has helped to organize at least three other demonstrations in the resort since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, is scheduled to start his demonstration at 1 p.m. in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Young said Thursday night that he will accept Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s invitation to join the city’s event at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Civil Rights Garden.

Young had sought permission from the state to paint the Boardwalk there with “Black Lives Matter,” a move that would violate local laws. He said during a radio interview Thursday that he never heard back from the state for permission, so he plans to hold the rally without painting.

The city has already begun painting “Black Lives Matter” on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died from a police chokehold while being arrested in New York in 2014, will be a speaker at Young’s rally, and he said she will attend the city’s rally as well. Young previously said Terrence Floyd, brother of George, who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody, would be a guest at the rally.

The city is currently attempting to remove Young from two appointed positions he holds after a July 4 rally ended with Young and six others arrested for attempting to block the entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway.

