2 Atlantic County businesses sell winning lottery tickets

Businesses in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point sold tickets that came up winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing, though none hit the jackpot.
Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Monday, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize, the New Jersey Lottery said Tuesday. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.
The $100,000 ticket was sold at a Sunoco station on Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township, and one of the $50,000 tickets was sold at Shore True Value Hardware on New Road in Somers Point, the lottery said in a news release.
The other $50,000 tickets were sold in Burlington, Camden and Monmouth counties.
The winning numbers for Monday's Powerball drawing were 01, 04, 12, 36 and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X. A total of 56,255 New Jersey players took home an estimated $292,115 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200, the lottery said.
The Powerball jackpot rolls to $653,000,000 for the next drawing, to be held Wednesday night.
