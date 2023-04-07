OCEAN CITY — New Jersey American Water will replace about 2,210 feet of aging sewer lines in different locations over the next two months in a $2.5 million project, the utility said.
The lines being replaced were installed in the 1960s along Simpson Avenue and Haven Avenue Alley from 34th to 35th streets, along with Haven Avenue and West Avenue Alley, also from 34th to 35th streets. Lines at Moorlyn Terrace from Atlantic to Ocean avenues and Somerset Lane from Somerset Avenue to Oxford Lane also will be replaced.
Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc. of Sewell, Gloucester County, began work Monday.
The work is expected to take about two months, weather permitting, New Jersey American Water said in a news release.
The contractors will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless additional hours are needed to maintain project schedule.
People are also reading…
Final street restorations will be completed in the fall.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.