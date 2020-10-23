$2.4 million water main replacement project to start in Somers Point next week

SOMERS POINT — Starting next week, about 10,700 feet of aging water main is going to be replaced in the city by New Jersey American Water, a $2.4 million project.
The project also includes replacing seven fire hydrants and 100 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, according to a news release from the company.
They will upgrade the aging 6-inch water lines, installed in the 1950s, with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:
- Village Drive from New Road to Lantern Lane
- South Holly Hills Drive from North Village Drive to South Village Drive
- South Village Drive from Village Drive to New Road
- North Village Drive from South Holly Hills Drive to Village Drive
- Violet Lane from West Laurel Drive to Village Drive
"This $2.4 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community," according to the release. "This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state."
The company's contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc. will begin work on or about Monday and expects to finish by the end of March, weather permitting, officials said. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed by next summer.
For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, according to the release. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.
Officials asked customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone’s safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, officials encouraged them to visit the website or the company’s Facebook or Twitter pages or call Customer Service at 800-272-1325.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
