$2.4 million water main project to start in Somers Point next week
$2.4 million water main project to start in Somers Point next week

New Jersey American Water logo

SOMERS POINT — Starting next week, about 10,700 feet of aging water main is going to be replaced in the city by New Jersey American Water as part of a $2.4 million project.

The project includes replacing seven fire hydrants and 100 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, according to a news release from the company.

They will upgrade the aging 6-inch water lines, installed in the 1950s, with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

  • Village Drive from New Road to Lantern Lane
  • South Holly Hills Drive from North Village Drive to South Village Drive
  • South Village Drive from Village Drive to New Road
  • North Village Drive from South Holly Hills Drive to Village Drive
  • Violet Lane from West Laurel Drive to Village Drive

"This $2.4 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community," according to the release. "This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state."

The company's contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc., will begin work on or about Monday and expects to finish by the end of March, weather permitting, officials said. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed by next summer.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, according to the release. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

