$2.4 million water main project to start in Somers Point next week

SOMERS POINT — Starting next week, about 10,700 feet of aging water main is going to be replaced in the city by New Jersey American Water as part of a $2.4 million project.

The project includes replacing seven fire hydrants and 100 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, according to a news release from the company.

They will upgrade the aging 6-inch water lines, installed in the 1950s, with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

Village Drive from New Road to Lantern Lane

South Holly Hills Drive from North Village Drive to South Village Drive

South Village Drive from Village Drive to New Road

North Village Drive from South Holly Hills Drive to Village Drive

Violet Lane from West Laurel Drive to Village Drive

"This $2.4 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community," according to the release. "This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state."