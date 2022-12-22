 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1st floor fire damages building in Atlantic City

Carousel Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A building on South Metropolitan Avenue was damaged after a fire spread through it late Wednesday night.

Shortly before midnight, firefighters were called to the street's 200 block after the fire was reported. Arriving firefighters saw the flames emanating from the building's first floor, city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said, citing city fire officials.

The blaze was extinguished in about 45 minutes, and its utilities were secured, Kramer said.

About 23 firefighters were on scene for about two hours. A portion of the street needed to be closed to allow firefighters room to work the scene, Kramer said.

No injuries were reported by firefighters or civilians.

The fire remains under investigation. 

The building does not appear to have been occupied at the time of the fire, Kramer said.

No other structures suffered damage from the flames, Kramer said.

