197 seniors earn their diplomas from Cedar Creek High School

“There will be a day when we’ve walked the halls of Cedar Creek for the last time. There will be a day when something that we couldn’t possibly have accounted for will ruin our week. There will be a day when we have to make a decision that we cannot turn back on. There will be a day when we will have said our final words to our friends. But the things that we’ve learned, the people that we’ve met, and the decisions we’ve made show that everything will be okay so long as we choose to lead our lives. Life is a precarious thing, but it’s also a precious gift. I would like to leave you all with a quote from the French poet Paul Valery, “The wind is rising! we must try to live!” So, as we move forward, walk new paths, leave nothing unsaid, challenge yourself, learn everything you can, love others, and try your best to live.”