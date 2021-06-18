197 seniors earn their diplomas from Cedar Creek High School

EGG HARBOR CITY – Following a year of uncertainty that included virtual, hybrid and in-class learning, 197 Cedar Creek High School seniors were able to do what their predecessors were not able to do last year, attend a graduation ceremony on its home football field.
Principal Scott Parker told the graduates that most years he begins his speech by thanking the graduates. “Not this year,” he said.
Instead, he apologized for all that the students had to endure due to the pandemic. “Over the past 15 months you had every excuse to lose focus,” he said. “You did not allow the circumstances to define you. Through it all, you completed the requirements to be a high school graduate.”
“Thank you and remember, you are forever a Pirate!”
Matthew McCollum provided the Valedictorian address. “We’ve come to find that what happens in life is random,” he said. “We don’t get to choose when we have snow days or field trips, or when our senior year is remarkably changed due to a global pandemic. Life has taught us that we don’t all get dealt the same hand, it’s up to us to play our hands as best we can, nonetheless. So, I hope that you all accept that there will be hard times on the horizon. We often won’t know when. The world is unpredictable, and we must know how to adapt. I know that when life wants to kick you while you’re down, you will all have the conviction and dexterity to get back up and continue pioneering your own destiny, in spite of the uncertainty of it all.”
“There will be a day when we’ve walked the halls of Cedar Creek for the last time. There will be a day when something that we couldn’t possibly have accounted for will ruin our week. There will be a day when we have to make a decision that we cannot turn back on. There will be a day when we will have said our final words to our friends. But the things that we’ve learned, the people that we’ve met, and the decisions we’ve made show that everything will be okay so long as we choose to lead our lives. Life is a precarious thing, but it’s also a precious gift. I would like to leave you all with a quote from the French poet Paul Valery, “The wind is rising! we must try to live!” So, as we move forward, walk new paths, leave nothing unsaid, challenge yourself, learn everything you can, love others, and try your best to live.”
Salutatorian Dylan Vergara also referenced Covid-19. “Surely, having to endure a global pandemic has taught us exactly how much we need to be able to rely on ourselves,” he said. “Even if our regular lessons and schooling were suspended momentarily, we learned this: there is no adversity too daunting for us. The lesson of perseverance will be one that we will never forget. Life is hard and nothing should be taken for granted. Through our determination and with the help of our friends and family, we made the most of our senior year, and I know we will make the most of our future.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.