 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

18-year-old shot in Atlantic City

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

Island Water Park at Showboat Atlantic City, Stockton University and Bader Field are all locations with active construction sites or proposed development. The Press of Atlantic City's drone was up in the Atlantic City air to capture it all.

ATLANTIC CITY — A local teenager was shot Saturday afternoon, according to a police news release.

A ShotSpotter alert drew police to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 3:05 p.m. Saturday. The responding officers found evidence of gunfire on New York and Sewell avenues but did not locate a victim.

Shortly after the police response, an 18-year-old man from the city entered the emergency room at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The release said the wound was not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the case is asked by the Atlantic City Police Department to contact its Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766. Anonymous tips can be texted to tip411 (847411) in messages beginning with ACPD.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

VENTNOR — For Beth Holtzman, being the city’s mayor has been one of her greatest fulfillments in life, which is why it crushed her to announce…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News