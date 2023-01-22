18-year-old shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A local teenager was shot Saturday afternoon, according to a police news release.
A ShotSpotter alert drew police to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 3:05 p.m. Saturday. The responding officers found evidence of gunfire on New York and Sewell avenues but did not locate a victim.
Shortly after the police response, an 18-year-old man from the city entered the emergency room at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The release said the wound was not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the case is asked by the Atlantic City Police Department to contact its Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766. Anonymous tips can be texted to tip411 (847411) in messages beginning with ACPD.
Contact Chris Doyle
